Nigeria: Gunmen Attack, Kidnap Ondo Traditional Ruler, Three Others

A traditional head and three others have reportedly been abducted by gunmen at Agopanu axis, Owo-Ikare road, in Ondo State.

The victims include the traditional head, the Oniku of Iku, High Chief Mukaila Bello, a former House of Assembly Candidate for Akoko North-East Constituency Yèyé Gbafinro , a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Hon. Adeniran Adeyemo and a community leader, Bashiru Adekile.

Reports had it that the driver of their vehicle was matcheted by the gunmen and now receiving treatment at Federal Medical center, in owo.

Vanguard gathered that the victims were abducted Thursday evening while on their way from Akure to Ikare.

Contacted, the spokesperson of the state police command, Funmi Odunlami pleaded for time to get the fill details of the incident.