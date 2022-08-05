Tanzania: President Samia Appoints Former Tpa Boss to Head Mscl

5 August 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed former Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) Director General Mr Eric Hamissi as Marine Services Company Limited (MSCL) Managing Director.

A statement availed to the media yesterday by the Directorate of Presidential Communications Unit said that the Head of State has also appointed Mr Stephen Kagaigai as Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) Board Chairman. He replaces Ambassador Herbert Mrango whose term has expired.

The statement said both appointments start with immediate effect.

Early last month President Samia revoked the appointment of Mr Hamis as TPA Director General and named Mr Plasduce Mbossa to head the authority.

Prior to his appointment Mr Mbossa was Deputy Director General of TPA.

