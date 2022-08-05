Malawi: Parliament Suspends Deliberations Over Dubious Sale of Filling Station

4 August 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Parliament was suspended on Thursday morning to allow the House leadership hold an emergency meeting to discuss a Private Member's motion by Dowa West MP Abel Kayembe who is questioning the selling of Gam Fuels Gas Station at Kanengo in Lilongwe.

This is after Members of Parliament expressed interest to probe and get to the bottom of the sale of the Filling Station.

The service station is under dispute following the decision by the High Court of Malawi sheriffs seized and sold the filling Station to Simama Group of Companies.

Chairman for Gam Investments and Fuels Limited, Gerson Mkweza, said the seizure followed his failure to settle K747 million legal fees in a misunderstanding he had with Alfred Gangata, the Managing Director of Masters Boreholes Drilling Company.

Initially, Gangata owed Mkweza K1.5 million for fuel he took on credit, which prompted the latter to snatch keys for a borehole-drilling machine from the former.

Gangata then sued Mkweza, demanding damages for loss of business.

High Court judge Ken Manda ruled that Gam Investments and Fuels Limited should pay K747 million to Masters Boreholes Drilling Company for loss of business.

Parliament was suspended to allow the Business Committee discuss the motion before it is brought on the floor.

