Mauritius: National Women Entrepreneur Council Resumes Holding of Regional Fairs

4 August 2022
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The National Women Entrepreneur Council resumed, today, its Regional Fairs for registered women entrepreneurs with a three-day sales exhibition at Emmanuel Anquetil Building in Port Louis.

The objective of the fairs and sales exhibitions, held on a periodic basis, in different regions, is to enable geographical diversification as well as boost existing sales and enhance marketing capability.

The Minister of Gender Equality and Family Welfare, Mrs Kalpana Devi Koonjoo-Shah, visited the Fair, this afternoon, to apprise of the variety of locally made products. She seized the opportunity to encourage the women entrepreneurs who were promoting and selling their locally made products.

In a statement, Mrs Koonjoo-Shah said that the event was intended particularly for some 50 women entrepreneurs who, due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, could not market their products effectively.

According to the Minister, Government would continue providing effective support to women entrepreneurs as they are key players in the recovery of the economy. She added that five such Regional Fairs would be held across the country so that women entrepreneurs could not only market and sell their products, but also meet potential buyers and contract orders.

