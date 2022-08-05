Gambia Embassy DC Prepares Ground for H.E. First Lady Fatou Bah - Barrow's Visit Utah, U.S.

5 August 2022
The Point (Banjul)

Ms. Mauri Earl, Director of Public and International Affairs at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter - day Saints visited the Gambian Embassy in the U.S. to discuss preparations ahead of the visit of the First Lady of the Republic of The Gambia, Her Excellency Fatou Bah - Barrow to the global headquarters of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter - day Saints in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Charge d'Affaires ad interim, Mr. Mustapha Sosseh, received Ms. Earl in his office. During her brief visit, discussions centred on engagements scheduled between the First Lady and community leaders in Utah including Church Leaders, the Governor of Utah, leaders of World Trade Centre and other humanitarian and welfare centres. The visit will also take the First Lady to Brigham Young University which specialises in the study of Science and Faith. She will meet leaders of the University and will interact with students and lecturers.

The meeting was attended by the Information and Cultural Affairs Officer, Mr. Saikou Ceesay.

