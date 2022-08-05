South Africa: Retire? 'Don't Even Ask Me That' - Ndodomzi Ntutu Rolls Back the Years to Win 100m Para Gold

Birmingham — Star para-athlete Ndodomzi Ntutu ran close to his best time in securing a superb gold medal at Birmingham 2022.

At the age of 36, Ndodomzi "Jonathan" Ntutu turned back the clock. Right back to 10.83 seconds. Enough to win another Commonwealth Games T11/12 100m gold medal. Quicker than he ran when winning the title in 11.02 on the Gold Coast four years ago. The fastest para-athlete South Africa has produced to date did it again.

Ntutu, who suffers from toxoplasmosis, a parasitic infection, was understandably emotional even after he'd spent at least 10 minutes soaking up the love from the crowd at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.

"This year has been especially tough. I've got two kids and a wife and things haven't been good financially. At the same time I'd have to listen and hear what the coach has to say and what needs to be done and when.

"The training regimen has been tough, but I believe in the coach and I believe in God and I prayed that things would get better sooner rather than later. Here I am standing, having run 10.8 two days in a row.

"They're the two fastest times I've run in my...