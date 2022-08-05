Angola Face Oman in 7th Round of Chess Olympiad

4 August 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The national men's chess team will face Oman, this Friday, for the 7th round of the Olympiad which takes place in the city of Chennai, India.

The national team, who occupie the 105th place with 11 points, will face a squad below their ranking, 106th, with 9 pts and without great reference players, in relation to Angola.

Wednesday, for the 6th round, the Angolans, with white pieces, defeated the Isle of Jersey 3-1.

International Master (IM) David Silva beat Paul Carpenter, and Amaro Lutuima didn't give Garry Forbes a chance.

On their turn, Vanderson Dias and Fide Master Domingos Júnior tied with Krzysztof Belzo and Jem Gurner (Jersey Island).

In female category, the national team (white pieces) will play Guatemala on Friday, for the 7th round of the Chennai Olympiad.

The competition, which ends on the 9th of the current month, is being played according to the Swiss system, by teams.

X