Kenya: Commonwealth Games - Kimeli, Krop Clinch Silver and Bronze in 5,000M As Uganda's Kiplimo Wins Again

6 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Nicholas Kimeli clinched silver while Jacob Krop earned bronze as Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo beat Kenyan opposition again, clinching the Commonwealth Games 5,000m title in Birmingham on Saturday night.

Kiplimo also beat Kenyan opposition to clinch the 10,000m title, and now flies back to Kampala as a double Commonwealth Games champion.

The Kenyan duo had employed formidable teamwork in the race, but they were beaten by Kiplimo in the final dash with a sprint finish.

He edged them out 10 metres to the finish line, clinching the title in 13:08.08 in his first 5,000m race of the season. Kimeli was second in 13:08.19 while Krop earned bronze in 13:08.48.

With five laps to go, the Kenyan trip of Kimeli, Krop and Cornelius Kemboi took charge of the race as they sought an early dominance. With four to go, Kimeli moved up top and signalled Krop to follow in his tail, with Kemboi remaining third.

With three to go, Kemboi was dropped and Kiplimo joined the leading duo in third and the gap between the first and chasing group began to grow.

At the bell, Kimeli pressed down the gas injecting an addition of pace and Krop was right behind him, watching out for Kiplimo's run from the outside.

At the home stretch, it was now every man for himself and Kiplimo used the opportunity to move to the outside and injected some pace of his own. They were side by side with Kimeli, eyes gauged out, each digging deep into their energy reserves.

At the end, it was Kiplimo who would have the best finishing kick as he completed his double in Birmingham.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X