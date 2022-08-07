South Africa: Brutal Boks Destroy All Blacks Despite Red Card

6 August 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Craig Ray

The Springboks secured a 26-10 win over the All Blacks at Mbombela Stadium to underline their world champion credentials.

South Africa 26 (10) New Zealand 10 (3)

Dominant, emphatic, claustrophobic and clinical. The Springboks have seldom, if ever, dominated an All Black side so comprehensively. Despite a 26-10 final scoreline, the tourists were lucky it was not a lot worse.

New Zealand hardly had any ball, they lost the aerial battle, they were destroyed on the ground and smothered when they did try to launch attacks.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster's time in charge is now surely measured in hours, not days as his side slumped to a third consecutive defeat.

The Boks' 16-point margin was the biggest in the professional era between the sides and the second biggest in history.

The All Blacks will limp to Johannesburg for the second Test at Ellis Park next week, but they won't be relishing the challenge if the outcome and performance at Mbombela was anything to go by. If the Boks were more accurate on attack, they could have scored 40 points or more.

Not even losing scrumhalf Faf de Klerk after 45 seconds derailed the Boks' relentless display. De Klerk was...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X