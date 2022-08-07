Kenya: Ngii Ready to Stretch Her Racewalk Limits Further in Hot Weather

Birmingham, United Kingdom — Emily Wamusyi Ngii is at pains to change tact in a bid to make her presence felt more in her racewalk specialty.

Ngii racked up bronze in the women's 10,000km racewalk at the ongoing Birmingham Commonwealth Games but candidly admitted that the hot weather situation impeded her spirited run.

The 35-year-old African champion delivered a new personal best mark of 43:50.86 to finish third behind Jemima Montag of Australia (42:34.30) and Priyanka of India (43:38.83).

She was all smiles with her maiden Club Games medal after she improved from her ninth-place finish at the 2010 Commonwealth Games held in New Delhi, India.

But the 2014 Rabat Africa Games women's 20- kilometres champion now wants to drop her chilly morning workouts in Ngong to endure the scorching afternoon sun.

"Nikirudi pale Ngong nita focus (when I'm back at my Ngong training base, I will focus on bigger limits). I realise that in many countries I go to I meet this kind of weather. Eugene was even worse after 10ks, I was kaput. It was very hot," the Kenya Defence Forces athlete told Capital Sport in Birmingham.

"I will try to train a lot more in the afternoons and stop my training in the morning hours to see how far I can go."

Race-wise, it was not a "walk in the park" for Ngii... "With yellow cards all flying around, we really had to tread carefully. When I got to the track, I hit the ground running and found the going tough after 25 laps, but I am glad I pulled through," Ngii, who has been in the sport for the last 12 years said.

Ngii also starred at the 2014 African Athletics Championships in Marrakech, Morocco, where she won a silver medal in the women's 20 kilometres walk event.

She also competed in the women's 20 kilometres walk at the 2022 World Athletics Championships held in Eugene, Oregon, United States.

Meanwhile, Ngii is dedicating her Birmingham bronze to 5-year-old daughter Faith Kanyaa.

"This is for my daughter Faith. It's such a great feeling when you anticipate going home with a medal to celebrate with your family."