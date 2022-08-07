Liberia: President Weah Attends Côte d'Ivoire Independence Day Celebrations

6 August 2022
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

At the invitation of his Ivorian counterpart, President Alassane Ouattara, President George Manneh Weah left Liberia today, August 6, 2022, to attend that country's 62nd Independence Anniversary.

The Liberian President and other leaders from the West African Sub-region are in Cote d'Ivoire to grace the Country's Independence Day celebration tomorrow, Sunday, August 7, 2022, in the political Capital Yamoussoukro.

Ivory Coast became independent on August 7, 1960, following years of French Colonial Rule, with Felix Houphouet Boigny serving as its first President until 1993.

As part of the Independence Day Celebrations, President Weah, the Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of Liberia, is expected to watch the elite marching units of the AFL parade alongside the Ivorian Army.

While the President is away, the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Hon. Nathaniel Farlo McGill will act as Chair of the Cabinet in close contact with the Vice President via mobile phone contact with the President.

The President is expected back in Liberia on Monday, August 8, 2022.

