Uganda: Double Gold - Kiplimo Is the New Cheptegei!

Birmingham, UK | THE INDEPENDENT | The look on Nicholas Kimeli's face (photo above) said it all. Jacob Kiplimo can only be a human running machine!

For the second final in a row, Uganda's Kiplimo stepped on the pedal in the final 100 meters to win gold and deny Kenyans glory at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The Kenyans must already be tired of seeing him.

A few days after the 21-year-old Ugandan showed Daniel Ebenyo and Kibiwott Kandie a clean pair of heels in the 10,000m final, he did it again Saturday night when Kenyan opposition was the final challenge in the run to gold.

After a close 12 laps, Jacob Krop and Kimeli charged on the inside lane in the final 200meters and seemed to have found a solution to the Ugandans - but did not know what was behind them.

Kiplimo sprinted past them with 30 meters to go and held on to victory in 13:8:08 for a historic Ugandan double.

Having earlier won the 10,000m gold, he now becomes the third Ugandan to complete a double (5000m and 10000m) at the Commonwealth Games after Joshua Cheptegei (2018 Gold Coast) and Moses Kipsiro (2010 Delhi).

In total, Uganda has registered five medals, three of these are gold and two bronze.

"It was a wonderful performance for me," said Kiplimo. "I have two (gold medals) and I'm so happy about it.

In Cali, Colombia, Uganda won her first and only medal, a bronze, courtesy of Prisca Chesang in the 5000m final.