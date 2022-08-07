Somalia: Car Bomb Kills One and Wounds Several in Southern Somalia

MOGADISHU [SMN] - A security official in Jowhar city says an explosion killed one person and wounded four others on Sunday morning.

The blast was used in an explosives-laden NOHA car that went off at Noor Doob hotel, the scene of the July explosion that killed several people and wounded MPs and ministers.

Eyewitnesses said the explosion took place when the police closed the road for security reasons. There are damages caused by the explosion.

There is no statement from the Hirshabelle State regarding the attack and the damage caused, and no group claimed responsibility for the bombing.