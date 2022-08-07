Somalia: Parliament Approves the New Cabinet

MOGADISHU [SMN] - Somalia's parliament voted to approve the newly cabinet recently appointed by the new prime minister Hamza Abdi Barre.

Somalia Parliament Speaker, Aden Madobe said that 229 members voted in favour of Prime Minister's request to have his cabinet passed, noting that 7 rejected and one abstained.

The new Somalia premier had named the 26 ministers, 26 assistants, and 17 state ministers last week.

Several ministers retain their posts.

Somalia has been in turmoil since 1991, hit by decades of conflict at the hands of clan militias.

President Hassan Sheikh has pledged to his people that the era of al Shabaab and other militant groups was over, promising the group's fighters "a good life" if they surrendered.