Somalia: Parliament Approves the New Cabinet

7 August 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

MOGADISHU [SMN] - Somalia's parliament voted to approve the newly cabinet recently appointed by the new prime minister Hamza Abdi Barre.

Somalia Parliament Speaker, Aden Madobe said that 229 members voted in favour of Prime Minister's request to have his cabinet passed, noting that 7 rejected and one abstained.

The new Somalia premier had named the 26 ministers, 26 assistants, and 17 state ministers last week.

Several ministers retain their posts.

Somalia has been in turmoil since 1991, hit by decades of conflict at the hands of clan militias.

President Hassan Sheikh has pledged to his people that the era of al Shabaab and other militant groups was over, promising the group's fighters "a good life" if they surrendered.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X