Somalia: Ethiopian Military Carries Out Airstrike in Central Somalia

7 August 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

BELEDWEYNE [SMN] - Ethiopian warplanes have bombed parts of the Hiran region in central Somalia today.

The shelling took place in the areas of Bagda, Qabno, and Cowmaad located between the districts of Mataban and Mahaas in the Hiran region.

According to local residents, the airstrike targeted areas where Al-Shabaab militants were present.

There is no statement from the Ethiopian government or Al-Shabaab regarding the air raid and the official losses that resulted.

It was recently when the fighters of Al-Shabaab launched an attack on the border areas of Ethiopia.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X