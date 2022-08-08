Nigeria: Commonwealth Games - Nigeria Sixth After 14 Medals On Penultimate Day

Team Nigeria has moved up to the sixth spot on the overall medals table after a string of good results on Saturday.

Favour Ofili capped what was a wonderful day for Team Nigeria at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham as he secured the silver medal in Women's 200m on Saturday night at the Alexander Stadium.

The silver medal won by the 19-year-old was Team Nigeria's last for the day as the country's contingent raked in an amazing 14 medals on the penultimate day of action at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Ofili who could not feature in the 100m event having tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival from her base in the United States ensured she did well enough for a podium finish in the 200m and she may be making an appearance for the country's 4x100m team on Sunday.

Ofili's silver medal win is the second such medal Nigeria has won in the event after Mary Onyali who ran 22.35 seconds to place second behind Australia's Cathy Freeman in 1994.

Nigeria's record in the event now reads one gold after Blessing Okagbare's 22.25 seconds blistering run eight years ago in Glasgow, Scotland and two silver medals.

In the other events concluded on Saturday, Team Nigeria's Njideka Iyiazi and Ugochi Alam dominated the Women's F56/57 Para Shot Put event where they won gold and bronze respectively.

Iyiazi won gold with a record throw of 10.03m, while Ugochi settled for the bronze medal with a decent throw of 9.38m.

In Boxing, Team Nigeria is yet to get its projection for at least a gold medal.

One of the country's brightest gold medal prospects, Onyekwere Innocent could not make it to the final on Saturday. He settled for the bronze medal in the Super heavyweight 92+kg category

Cynthia Ogunsemilore also settled for the bronze medal after a 5-0 semi-final loss to Any Broadhurst of Northern Ireland.

The country's hope for gold now rests on Esther Oshoba's shoulders as she progressed to the final of the women's over 54kg-57kg featherweight after a win over Tina Rahimi of Australia.

Oshoba battled to a 4-1 victory by split decision in the semi-final bout to edge closer to winning gold for Team Nigeria.

In wrestling, there was no gold medal on Saturday but two-time Commonwealth Games silver medallist, Ebikewenimo Welson, picked up the silver medal in the men's freestyle 57kg category after losing to India's Kumar Ravi in the final.

Hannah Reuben also won silver in the women's wrestling 76kg category.

Ogbonna John won the bronze medal in the men's freestyle 74kg; defeating Charlie Bowling of England in the bronze medal game.

Faith Obazuaye won Team Nigeria's first tennis medal as she won the bronze medal in para table tennis.

Obazuaye defeated Felicity Pickard of England 3-1 to win bronze in the Women's Para Table Tennis event.

Isau Ogunkunle also defeated Raj Alagar 3-0 to win another bronze for Nigeria in the men's singles classes 3-5 Para Table event.

Ahead of the battle for the last set of medals in Birmingham on Sunday, Team Nigeria with 30 medals, 9 gold, 8 silver and 13 bronze medals, occupies the sixth spot on the overall medals table.

Team Nigeria in sixth is the highest ranked African country with South Africa and Kenya occupying the eighth and twelfth spots respectively.