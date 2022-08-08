Nigeria: Breaking - Beauty Disqualified From Bbnaija 7

7 August 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Jayne Augoye

Beauty was given a strike last week for her aggression towards Ilebaye, during which she pulled the housemate's wig.

Former Miss Nigeria and Big Brother Naija season seven housemate Beauty has been disqualified from the show.

Beauty was disqualified after she was given two additional strikes on Sunday.

Biggie said: "Your actions last night were out of line; you should have managed your emotions. You removed your microphone; you threw another object at Groovy after throwing your glasses, wig at him... ."

On Saturday night, Beauty was at it again as she threw her wig and glasses at Groovy and attempted to break Groovy's microphone.

Beauty's reaction resulted from Groovy's dance party activities with Chomzy, a Level 1 housemate.

Beauty and Groovy have been one of the love stories in this edition of the show.

