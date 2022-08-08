Nigeria: Breaking - Big Brother Adds 'Riders' to Level Up House, Evicts Cyph, Christy-O

7 August 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Jayne Augoye

Biggie, on Sunday evening, introduced two more housemates to the Level Up house, to viewers' surprise.

The new housemates, Rachel and Chizzy, joined Level 1 and Level 2 houses, respectively. They are identified as 'Riders'.

Last Sunday, Biggie introduced two new housemates, Dotun and Model, as fake housemates.

Explaining the rationale for the new housemates, BBNaija host, Ebuka, said they are Biggie's agents in the house.

He said they can't win the N100 million star prize but are eligible to participate in every activity in the Level Up house.

He said they can be nominated for eviction, but cannot be evicted, adding that they will stay till the last day in the house.

The mission and status of the new housemates are hidden from other housemates.

Meanwhile, Cyph and Christy-O are officially the first and second housemates to be evicted from the Level-Up House.

Their eviction comes as a shock to the others as they quickly bid the evicted housemates goodbye.

