Nigeria: NAF Kills Faca-Faca, Masterminds of Buhari's Convoy Attack

Terrorist's leader, Abdulkarim Faca-faca, suspected to be among the masterminds of the attack on President Muhammadu Buhari's advance convoy to Katsina during the last Sallah holiday has been killed along with eight of his gang members.

Faca-faca was reportedly killed on Saturday in an airstrike by a team of the Nigerian Air Force when they raided some terrorists hangouts in Marina village in Safana Local Government Area, Katsina State.

According to a local source who crave for anonymity, aside those killed, many of the terrorists secured gun wounds, though they managed to escape. He also alleged that all their rustled cows were destroyed in the process.

Confirming the report to VANGUARD, Hon. Abduljalal Haruna Runka, the lawmaker representing Safana in Katsina State House of Assembly said,

"It is true. Nigeria Air Force raid the area late evening on Saturday and continued with the mop up operation this morning. Abdulkarim Faca-faca and eight of his boys were killed in the attack. They were buried in Marina, his hometown this Sunday morning," Runka disclosed.

In the same vein, the Katsina State Police Command says it succeeded in rescuing six kidnapped persons after it raided some terrorists hideouts at Tandama Village in Danja LGA of the State

SP Gambo Isah, Police Public Relations Officer, Katsina State disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

The statement reads: "On Saturday 6/08/2022, at about 0530hrs, based on credible intelligence, the command raided terrorists hideouts at Unguwan Dako, Tandama village, Danja LGA and succeeded in rescuing six kidnapped victims.

"Those rescued are: 52'years old Alh. Garba DanMallam, of Unguwar Nuhu, Danja LGA, Rabiu Idris 45, of the same address, Abba Samaila 38, of the same address, Yunusa Sani 54, of Layin Sani village, Kafur

Ishaq Yakub 40, of the same address, Danjuma Samaila 45, of the same address."