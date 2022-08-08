East Africa: From the Field - Outreach Across the Horn of Africa

8 August 2022
UN News Service

In July, a UN human rights officer embarked on an outreach visit to the Horn of Africa's Sool and Sanaag regions, a seven-day round-trip of more than 1,600 kilometres by road.

The region is home to some 600,000 people, many of whom the UN tries to support as they face challenges ranging from inter-clan conflict to gender-based violence and human rights violations.

Travelling such long distances is all part of the regular work of human rights staff and other UN officials in their efforts to meet those in need.

The recent trip involved discussions with local government officials, civil society groups and human rights activists, with the latter calling for stronger press freedom, modern facilities for law enforcement agencies to better serve local residents, and improvements to camps for internally displaced people.

Security for UN teams on such outreach missions is a major consideration, as is navigating long stretches of roads of varying quality and avoiding wildlife - especially herds of camels

Find out more about the road trip, and how the UN is helping vulnerable people in the Horn of Africa here.

Read the original article on UN News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X