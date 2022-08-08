Kenya: Javelin Star Yego Motivated to End Colourful Career On a High

Birmingham, United Kingdom — Kenyan Javelin legend Julius Yego says he is fully confident of ending his career with medals ahead of the next year's World Championships and 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 33-year-old- amiably referred to as the "YouTube athlete"- has vowed to end his colourful career on a high, despite struggling over the past four years.

Yego posted a season best of 85.70m to win bronze in the men's Javelin final at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and described his season as hugely successful.

"I'm sure many people had written me off in this competition because of the level of fitness I have had over the past four years of which I have struggled," Yego told Capital Sport in Birmingham.

"But I thank God that I have finished the season healthy, so I will go home and take some rest, come back again and continue with training. I want to focus on next year because I am sure this might be my last Commonwealth Games as four years is way too long for me. But I want to end my career with medals," expounded the Kenya team captain.

He went on to explain: "Next year we have the World championships in Budapest and Olympics in France in 2024, so, I just want to pray that I remain healthy where I am now.

Yego was dead chuffed with his return to the Alexander Stadium where in 2015 he threw a massive 90-plus distance.

"To me, I can say the year has ended well with a bronze at the Commonwealth Games and with the level of competition we had and the talents witnessed at this event. I wish to express the feeling I have inside my heart now and I am happy to see how Birmingham fans have continued to support me."

-Level of Competition-

Meanwhile, Captain Yego is overly excited with Team Kenya's outing in Birmingham, where it surpassed its 2018 Gold Coast performance, winning a total of 21 medals; 6 Gold, 5 Silver and 10 Bronze.

The result saw Kenya finish 12th overall and third in Africa behind Nigeria and South Africa.

"I understand people saying we didn't get medals as we wanted but then you could see the level of competition was so high. Any of my compatriots, with or without medals, either posted their season or personal best; which goes to show that things are looking up."

Yego sees Birmingham as a stepping stone to look back and see where to correct.

"I'm sure our coaches will assess our weaknesses and put more input on our strengths because each country is now training to win a medal."

"You could see even in javelin, a Pakistani winning a medal it's amazing. I really like how things are changing."

Yego is also singing the praises of his compatriot Alex Kiprotich who participated in the final of Javelin finishing 8th.

"He (Alex) really is a huge talent. I understand the situation Alex was in today. I think a couple of days before he left Nairobi, he had a problem on his knee and even today he was struggling, but throwing a 77 was a huge distance to him. Now he should focus on 85 meters, I'm sure it will happen to him soon."

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Birmingham, United Kingdom-