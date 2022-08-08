Rwanda: Rayon Sports Part Ways With Kevin Muhire

Rwandan football giants Rayon Sports have announced that Kevin Muhire is leaving the club with the midfielder considering his future elsewhere.

The club bid farewell to the Rwanda international over the weekend.

Muhire penned a one-year deal to play for the Blues in what was his second spell with the club. However, the player has reportedly refused to extend his stay for another season, with the club showing no signs of bringing in new signings to build a team to challenge for trophies.

Times Sport understands that the former club skipper has agreed to join Kuwaiti topflight side Yarmouk which former Rayon coach Jorge Paxiao currently coaches.

The two spent six months together at Rayon Sports last season and their contract expired at the same time on June 30.

Muhire, who has on many occasions made clear to the public that he can't play for any other local topflight team other than Rayon Sports, decided to join Paxiao in Kuwait after talks with the Blues fell through.