Nigeria: We 'Re Building On Security Architecture to Secure Lagos, Says Sanwo-Olu

7 August 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said his administration has taken proactive steps in building on the regular security architecture to secure the state.

Sanwo-Olu, made the remark, yesterday, while featuring as a guest on a television programme where he identified security as the bedrock of any government.

He reiterated that his administration is not waiting on anybody before it secures its people.

Sanwo-Olu maintained that the government is working to ensure security agencies have access to deliverables that can make their work easier.

According to him, "In the last three and half years, we have been supporting all the security architecture in the state.

"We have given over 260 vehicles to the police, and extended similar gestures to other security outfits under the OP MESA arrangement.

"The state security is not cheap, and it is not something that we are starting today; we started from day one, ensuring that our security officers are motivated, and have equipment and logistics support.

"We also work with intelligence that we get from the grassroots through the Lagos Neighbourhood Security Corps (LNSC), this we transmit to the appropriate security outfits and they take up action."

On the okada menace, Sanwo-Olu scored the administration high, saying there has been a significant drop in the number of accidents, as well as traffic robbery.

The governor also stressed that his administration has tackled the perennial Apapa gridlock which is fast disappearing, saying the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), businesses and residents in the area have written to a thank you letter in appreciation..

He, however, said the few challenges, which remain, are surmountable.

He identified such challenges as inadequate trailer parks, insufficient parking space inside the ports, non-implementation of the E-Call up system, and some failed portions of the road.

