Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - Ethiopia Federal Police Seize Eritrean Nakfa, Other Foreign Currencies Illegally Moving in Addis Abeba

6 August 2022
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — The Ethiopian Federal Police stated that it seized a sum of foreign currency originating from different countries, in collaboration with the community and other security forces that was being moved illegally in Addis Ababa city on Friday, 5th of August, 2022.

During the operation 27, 491 US dollars, 15, 325 Euros, 680 Pounds Sterling: , 6 689 Eritrean Nakfa, 5,200 Swiss Francs, 500 Angola Kwanza, 1,680 Qatar Riyals, 1,000 Norwegian krone and 49,735 Ethiopian birr as well as many bank saving books. 71 suspects have been put under arrest in connection with this. The Ethiopian Federal Police has announced that an investigation is underway.

The Federal Police has called on the community to work with security forces in exposing such illegal money handling to tackle the impact it has on the national economy.

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X