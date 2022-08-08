Africa: Arusha, Home to Kilimanjaro and Mount Meru, Welcomes African Football Family for CAF General Assembly

Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa and fourth peak in the world, stands towering from a distance in Arusha - the city in Tanzania that will host the 44th CAF Ordinary General Assembly on Wednesday morning, 10 August 2022.

On the other side of Arusha is Mount Meru that envelops the town. These world wonders make Arusha a must-see.

This week, Arusha will host 51 African countries during the 44th General Assembly that will take place at the Arusha International Convention Center.

Arusha is one of the most touristic destinations in the world with almost a million visitors a year with the African Football community set to be part of this number for the year 2022.

The majestic Mount Kilimanjaro - the highest mountain in Africa and fourth peak in the world that has hosted the highest ever game of competitive football played in the world by 30 female players in June 2017.

Excited to see so many people from different nationalities, Living Kombe who has been a commercial driver for a decade says, "I am so happy to see all these great football people in Arusha. We receive visitors throughout the year but this one is special. We have people who make big football decisions here and for me to be part of this historic moment for Tanzania makes me feel so happy."

"It is a great opportunity for us to also show them how beautiful Arusha is. I would like to show them around and for them to experience Tanzania," he adds.

Home to two of some of the continent's biggest clubs that regularly compete in the CAF inter-club competitions Simba and Yanga, Tanzania is an incredibly breathtaking football country.

For this reason, Arusha is a befitting host for this week's meeting that will bring together football administrators from across the entire continent.

Tanzania Football Federation president Wallace Karia is excited and says, "This is a historic moment for Tanzania. We have been preparing for this for months and finally seeing everyone arrive here in Arusha gives me great satisfaction as a Tanzanian."

52 Member Associations of Africa will be represented at the 44th CAF Ordinary General Assembly.

Football enthusiast and entrepreneur Dinnah Patrick Khanya tells CAFOnline that, "This is a big opportunity for us in sports tourism. The weather here is beautiful. We want to learn more about football and this is a chance to meet those that are involved especially with football development at the grassroots level."

"Arusha has hosted the East Africa Secondary School Games before and that brought a lot of talent into town. The East African Community also has their headquarters so it is a central location not only of the region but also of the continent," she adds with a big smile.