Africa: Updated - Totalenergies CAF Interclub Preliminaries Draw On Tuesday 09 August 2022

6 August 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The draw for the 2022-2023 TotalEnergies CAF Interclub competitions Preliminary Rounds will be conducted on Tuesday, 09 August 2022 in Cairo, Egypt at 16h00 local time.

This draw will mark the beginning of a journey to the 2022/23 season of both TotalEnergies CAF Champions League and TotalEnergies Confederation Cup.

Wydad Athletic Club are the reigning TotalEnergies CAF Champions League champions. Another Moroccan club, RS Berkane are the defending champions of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup - having won the trophy twice in three years.

Preliminary rounds' dates:

First Round (Home/Away): 09 - 11 Sep / 16 - 18 Sep 2022

Second Round (Home/Away): 07 - 9 Oct / 14 - 16 Oct 2022

Below are the teams engaged for the 2022-2023 Interclub competitions

2022-2023 TotalEnergies CAF Interclubs - Engaged Teams [PDF]

