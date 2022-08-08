Angola: Interclube Lead Women's Basketball Play-Offs Final

6 August 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Interclube beat 1º de Agosto 73-67 on Saturday thus starting well the play-offs final, best of five games, of the national senior women's basketball championship.

Played at Luanda's Dream Space pavilion, noone could have predicted a defeat for 1º de Agosto that led by 11 points (15-4) in the first quarter.

Interclube reversed the trend and recovered from the disadvantage to lead the second quarter of the game, thus ending the first half ahead, 35-30.

Interclube cemented the lead with no effective reaction from the defending champions that ended up defeated in the third period by 54-48.

Interclube's Ingrid Macuaro Interclube was the top scorer with 20 points, followed by her colleague Italle Lucas with 17, the same scored by 1º de Agosto's Cristina Matequite.

Formigas do Cazenga beat Academia do 1° Agosto 73-60 in the contest for the third and fourth position.

The teams play the second match Sunday.

