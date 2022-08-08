Angola: Elections2022 - Over 1,600 Angolan Voters Registered in DRC

Luanda — Over 1,600 Angolans living in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have been registered to cast ballots in August 24 general elections, ANGOP has learnt.

According to the agency's source, a total of 1,644 Angolan voters spread across the DRC's capital, Kinshasa (1,090), Matadi (388) and Lumbumbashi (166) are eligible to vote.

As part of the ongoing preparations, the National Electoral Commission (CNE), started on August 5, in Kinshasa, the training of 12 members of polling stations (MMAV).

The CNE team of trainers, who came from Luanda, was received in Kinshasa by the officials of the Angolan Diplomatic Mission in DRC.

The CNE trainers explained that the overall objective is to train the members of the polling stations with effective techniques and tools to conduct the voting process.

The specific objectives include providing the MMAV with theoretical and practical information about the organization and functioning of the polling tables, identifying and mastering the electoral material and the handling of the electoral material contained in the kits.

According to the trainers, the CNE will also train the members of the tables of the polling stations in the DRC's cities of Lumbumbashi and Matadi, in one week.

Data from CNE indicate that for the first time 22,000 Angolan citizens living in the Diaspora will be able to vote in the General Elections on August 24, in an overall 12 countries and 25 cities located in three regions of the world, namely Africa, Latin America and Europe.