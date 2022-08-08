Somalia: FAO Appeals for Over U.S.$130 Million to Assist 882,000 People Across Drought-Hit Somalia

7 August 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) office in Somalia said on Friday that it urgently required $131.4 million to assist 882,000 people across the Horn of Africa country.

"Funding levels remain low across sectors," the UN agency said in a statement, adding that its famine prevention efforts covering 55 of Somalia's 90 districts were only 46% funded.

Voicing concern about the drought situation in Somalia, it underlined the vulnerability of the households that have been affected by it.

"We cannot wait for famine to be declared; we must act now to safeguard livelihoods and lives," FOA said

With agriculture accounting for up to 60% of Somalia's national income, 80% of its employment, and 90% of its exports, it is vital that efforts related to the sector are seen as part of a frontline humanitarian response.

More than 900,000 people in Somalia, mostly living in rural areas, have moved to internally displaced person camps since January 2021 due to the drought and lack of livelihood support.

According to UN Children Fund, more than 500 children died in Somalia since January due to drought-related malnutrition.

More than 7 million Somalis have been affected by the drought, according to the UN.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X