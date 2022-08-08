The Government of the Federal Republic of Somalia reiterates its resolute support for China's sovereignty, political independence, territorial integrity and national unity, and calls for adherence to relevant United Nations and African Union resolutions.

The Federal Government of Somalia declares its full solidarity with the People's Republic of China in defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity, while affirming its firm position to respect the one-China policy, considering Taiwan an inalienable part of China's territory.

Somalia has long-standing relations with China, where cooperation between the two friendly countries is distinguished in the political, economic and development fields of common benefit, in addition to the joint coordination of positions in regional and international forums.