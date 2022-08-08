South Africa: Load Shedding Suspended but System Remains Vulnerable

State power utility Eskom says despite suspending load shedding, the power generation system remains vulnerable to breaking down.

The electricity supplier said it suspended load shedding as a result of increased generation capacity, lower demand and the recovery of emergency generation reserves.

"While we are able to suspend load shedding at this point, it is important to note that the generation system is still vulnerable to breakdowns and load shedding may be required. We therefore urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly, especially during these uncertain times on the power system.

"Eskom will promptly communicate should a need arise," Eskom said.

Acts of intimidation in Sibangweni village

Meanwhile, Eskom said it has withdrawn its services at Sibangweni village in the Eastern Cape after its officials faced "life threatening" incidents in the area.

"Eskom is unable to operate and conduct the necessary audits in the above area due to acts of intimidation and threats to Eskom employees. We recently had a situation where an Eskom employee was followed, threatened at gun point by community members who demanded that the employee reconnects supply that he disconnected due to tempering on the meter.

"The matter was reported to the South African Police Service and we are grateful that the employee escaped unharmed," the power utility said.

Eskom explained that the decision to withdraw services was based on the need to protect the safety of its employees and its infrastructure and prevent costly electricity losses.

"Eskom has a responsibility of doing routine work in areas struggling with energy losses. The criminal behaviour that was directed to our employee, coupled with energy losses that continue to happen in the area have been viewed as a business risk.

"Eskom will be engaging with Nyandeni Local Municipality to find a lasting solution that will curb these seemingly increasing acts of intimidation and threats directed to Eskom employees," the power utility said.