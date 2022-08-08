Zimbabwe: After 30km Walk to Class Daily, Zhombe Pupils Finally Get School Closer Home

Zhombe Primary School learners in Chief Gwesela's area have finally managed to get a school closer home after walking at least 30 kilometres daily in order to access the nearest institution.

Speaking during commissioning of Bharimasvesve Primary School recently, Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister, Larry Mavima, said development initiated by Zibagwe Rural District Council was transforming communities and a testimony of devolution funds put to optimum usage.

Construction of a primary school in the area was mooted 2006, as leaners were travelling nearly 30km everyday to access the nearest learning institution.

Narrated Mavima: "Parents of this community in 2006 lobbied to have a school so that children in this community would not continue to travel long distances to access education. Children were travelling at least 14 km one way. That is not good for children to walk that long, since that compromises their safety and security."

Courtesy of devolution funds, the local authority constructed the school.

"Central government has continued to release devolution funds. Zibagwe has since managed to get ZW$53 million since the commencement of devolution funds. This indeed is a great step in the right direction and a reflection of total commitment to the development of our beloved country," he said.

The purse, Mavhima said, was meant to curb marginalisation and inequality in communities.

"I wish to remind you that devolution funds are meant to address issues of marginalisation and inequality in order to narrow development gaps in our communities and the country at large. "Accordingly, council must focus more on disadvantaged areas which require schools, electricity, clinics, water, roads, dip tanks and infrastructural development."

At least US$61 000 was used towards construction of the classroom block.

"I would like to urge ZRDC to prioritise completion ongoing projects."

The community and traditional leadership helped government in completing the project.