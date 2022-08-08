Rwanda: APR Targets Domestic Double After Unveiling Seven New Players

7 August 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

APR football club have set sights on winning the league and Peace Cup next season after unveiling seven new players ahead of the 2022/23 national football league which kicks off on August 19.

During the unveiling, Lt. Gen. Mubarak Muganga, who is the APR FC chairman, welcomed the new players and asked them to build a spirit of teamwork adding that it is key to good performances in in domestic, regional football and continental tournaments.

"There is no turning back; this is a new era of more trophies. You made us proud last season, therefore, keep that winning spirit," Muganga said.

The new players are; Fabio Nkundimana, Fiston Ishimwe, Ramadhan Niyibizi and Christian Ishimwe, Clement Niyigena, Aboubakar Uwiduhaye and Taibu Mbonyumwami.

One of the new signings, Christian Ishimwe who signed from AS Kigali, expressed his happiness to play for APR FC and appreciated the good leadership and the overall teamwork among the players.

"I am happy to be part of this great team. I am committed and ready to make APR FC the best and to win more silverware," Ishimwe said.

APR is preparing for the upcoming Super Cup which will be played on August, 14.

