Rwanda: Defender Patrick Umwungeri Calls Time On Football Career

Bugesera Football Club and former Amavubi center-back Patrick Umwungeri has retired from playing football, a career in which he has spent more than 12 years.

The 28-year-old confirmed the development to Times Sport on Saturday, August 6, adding that he will now be looking at coaching.

"I have officially retired from football. I will now be focusing on looking for coaching courses," he said.

"Currently, I am with AS Kigali trying to learn from Coach Cassa Mbungo. He has the experience that can be of help to me," he added.

Umwungeri has had several outings with the senior national team Amavubi as well as playing for several local clubs including Police FC, AS Kigali, Kiyovu SC and most recently Bugesera.

League career

Kiyovu

In 2011, at the age of 17, Umwungeri was signed by SC Kiyovu, making him one of the youngest players to ever play for the Nyamirambo-based side in the topflight league.

He was at the club for only one season, in which he helped them finish fifth in the league and reach the quarter-finals of the Peace Cup tournament.

AS Kigali

After a stellar debut season in the topflight league with SC Kiyovu, Umwungeri signed for AS Kigali on a two-year contract.

He guided the club to their first major title in ten years - the 2013 Peace Cup.

He also played continental football in the CAF Confederation Cup with AS Kigali, and was part of the team that was eliminated in the second round after losing 3-0 to Morocco's Difaâ Hassani D'el Jadida.

Police FC

After three seasons with AS Kigali, Umwungeri joined Police FC.

It did not take long for Umwungeri to adapt as he immediately earned a regular place in the starting line-up before going on to help them win the Peace Cup title in 2016, after beating arch-rivals Rayon Sports 1-0 in the final.

He was also part of the team that won the Agaciro Cup after beating Sunrise FC 1-0, in the final to win the tournament.