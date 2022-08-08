Ghana: President Appoints Edward Asomani As Acting National Security Co-Ordinator

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has made changes in the leadership of the national security structure, to strengthen the country's defense and contribution to the fight against terrorism and violent extremism in the West African sub-region.

As part of the changes, the National Security Co-ordinator, Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Francis Adu-Amanfoh, has been reassigned to act as Special Advisor to the President for the Accra Initiative.

The Accra Initiative was launched in September 2017 by Ghana, Togo, Benin, Burkina Faso and Côte d'Ivoire as a vehicle for enhanced security co-operation amongst the countries, in response to the growing threats of terrorism and violent extremism in West Africa.

In accordance with Section 20 (1) of the Security and Intelligence Agencies Act, 2020 (Act 1030), President Akufo-Addo has subsequently appointed Mr Edward Asomani, Deputy National Security Co-ordinator, to act as National Security Co-ordinator, with effect from today, August 8.

"The confirmation of his appointment is subject to the receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the National Security Council, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission," a statement from the Presidency said.

The President has also appointed Mr Kwaku Domfeh, Director General of the NationalIntelligence Bureau (NIB), as Ambassador-designate to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"Further to Section 15 (1) of the Security and Intelligence Agencies Act, 2020 (Act 1030), the President has appointed Nana Attobrah Quaicoe, currently Deputy Director-General of NIB, to act, with effect from Monday, August 8, 2022, as Director-General of the National Intelligence Bureau, with his confirmation also being subject to the receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the National Security Council, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission," the statement said.