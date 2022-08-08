Ghana: Dwarfs Aim At Win Against Tamale City

Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs will take on Tamale City in their second game of the mini-league this afternoon for qualification into the betPawa Ghana Premier League (GPL), at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Dwarfs lost 1-3 to Liberty Professionals last Thursday after taking the lead in the three-team round robin competition.

However, when all expected Liberty to seal the slot with another win, the Soccer Professionals were shocked 1-0 by Tamale City at the Accra stadium on Saturday, leaving the two teams three points apiece.

A win for Dwarfs today would, therefore, throw the group wide open. Nonetheless, Tamale City can qualify should they record a heavy win against their opponents today.

A head-to-head rule will apply after this afternoon's encounter.

The first division teams are in battle to replace AshantiGold SC, who were demoted into the second tier last season, due to a match-fixing scandal.