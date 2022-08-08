Ghana: 2 Infantry Battalion Emerges Overall Best in 'Exercise Fire Storm 22'

The 2 Infantry Battalion of the Ghana Army emerged overall winners of the two-day "Exercise Fire Storm 2022" held at the Teshie gallery range in Accra on Friday.

For their award, they took home cash prize, a trophy and a certificate.

They also swept awards in other categories such as fallen plates, best pistol, M16 standard and M16 carbine.

For individual awards, Warrant Officer (WO) 11 Koli Emmanuel of 5 Infantry Battalion, won the best overall male shot and also the best shot in M16 standard, while WO I Fobi Mavis of 2 Infantry battalion received the overall female best shot and the best female shot in M16 standard.

The Southern Command Headquarters was the runner-up team in M16 standard, falling plates and M16 carbine, while the 5 Infantry battalion came runners-up for the pistol category.

Meanwhile, all units received certificates of participations.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Thomas Oppong Peprah, in a speech read on his behalf said the objectives of the exercise resonated with the high level of professionalism among personnel of the Ghana Army in general and the Southern Command in particular.

He said "My vision reiterates the need to produce a highly motivated, well trained and well-equipped army with quality officers and soldiers to achieve the task of the army."

He stated that his vision could not be achieved without vigorous training and competitions such as exercise fire storm to test and improve the marksmanship skills and mental toughness of troops.

Maj Gen. Oppong-Peprah said the menace of illegal mining on some major rivers bodies in the southern part of the country and the threat of terrorism did not only threaten the existence of the current generation, but in addition the future of the nation.

"It is therefore imperative to conduct such healthy competitions to raise the level of readiness to overcome current and emerging threats and promote a high sense of esprit de corps within the Army," he added.

He said the competition reassured the populace that the Southern Command and the Ghana Army in general was ready and willing to respond efficiently and effectively to any situation that had the propensity to disturb the peace and stability of the nation

Exercise Fire Storm 2022 is an annual event by the Ghana Army to prepare adequately for Exercise Thunder Bolt which is also a shooting competition for the Army.

The exercise is aimed at testing the marksmanship skills of a platoon size force on a semi-independent operation, improve individual and team physical fitness and endurance and enhance cooperation, unit pride and esprit de corps among Southern Command units towards joint building capacity for operation.

It is also to identify participants for "team tarantula" in preparation for exercise thunder bolt.

The exercise is tailored to sharpen the skills of personnel of the command to be combat ready to deal with identified and potential threats to the peace and security of the country.