Nigeria: Commonwealth Games - Nigeria's 12 Gold Medals All Won By Women (Full List)

Women won all 12 gold medals for Team Nigeria at the 22nd Commonwealth Games.

Team Nigeria won the most medals in the 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games, which concluded on August 8 in Birmingham.

To beat the 1994 Victoria Games, the Nigerian team won 12 gold, nine silver, and 14 bronze medals. Women won all 12 gold medals.

List of Gold Medalists

Amusan, Oluwatobiloba - 100m Hurdles

The reigning world champion is now the Commonwealth Games champion. The 26-year-old won the 100m hurdles in 12.30 seconds, a games record.

Brume, Ese - Long Jump

Brume maintained her enviable record of getting a medal in every tournament where she has represented Nigeria. She won gold at the Commonwealth Games with a 7.00m leap.

Women's 4x100m Relay

The quartet of Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma, Grace Nwokocha, and Amusan won gold in a new African record of 42.30s.

Mercy Genesis Miesinnei (50 kg)

Genesis, 24, moved up to the 50kg weight class after winning gold at the 2015 All African Games in 2015.

Oborududu Blessing - Wrestling (68kg)

The Olympic silver medalist, 33, successfully defended her gold medal from the Gold Coast Games.

Odunayo Adekuoroye - Wrestling (57kg)

Adekuoroye won gold for the second time in the Commonwealth Games to make up for her Olympic disappointment in 2020.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Rafiatu Folashade Lawal - Weightlifting (59kg)

Lawal, 25, has four gold medals from international tournaments, beginning with the African Games in Rabat in 2019; the 2021 African and Commonwealth Championships; and now gold at her first Commonwealth Games.

Adijat Olarinoye - Weightlifting (55kg)

Olarinoye, 23, followed up her silver at the World Wrestling Championship in Tashkent, with her first Commonwealth Games gold.

Folashade Oluwafemiayo - Para Powerlifting (75kg)

Oluwafemiayo, 37, won a gold medal in the Summer Paralympics in 2020. She also has gold medals from the World Championships in 2017, 2019, and 2021.

Eucharia Iyiazi - F55-57 Shot Put

At 48, she is Team Nigeria's oldest member, and she began her gold medal journey at the 2008 Olympic Games. She has bronze medals from the Olympic Games in 2012, 2016, and 2020.

Chioma Onyekwere - Shot Put

Onyekwere, 28, was disappointed with her 21st-place finish at the World Championships in Oregon, but she more than made up for it with a gold medal in Birmingham, with a throw of 61.70m. Her career-best throw is 63.30m. The Mechanical Engineer is a triplet.

Goodness Nwachukwu - Discus Throw

Nwachukwu, 23, won gold at the Commonwealth Games after winning gold at the 2021 Tunis WPA Grand Prix. She also broke her previous world record of 32.95m by setting a new one of 36.56m.