Kenya: 4 IEBC Officials in Ndhiwa Sacked Over Electoral Malpractices

8 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has dismissed four officials following their arrest over various electoral malpractices in Ndhiwa constituency over the weekend.

The four who include a presiding officer of a polling station in Kanyadoto ward, two deputy presiding officers of polling stations in the same ward and clerk of a polling station in Kwabwai ward were dismissed after holding a meeting with some candidates on Sunday.

Homa Bay County Returning officer Fredrick Apopa confirmed that the officials were immediately dismissed after being questioned by security officers at Ndhiwa Police station.

"We had to do this, credibility is key in this process," he said.

According to Apopa, the four officials were meeting an MCA and a Member of Parliament aspirant from a political party at a house in Riat village before irate members of the public stormed the house and arrested them.

"Whatever the security agencies will do with them is now beyond us, to us we are done with them," he said.

