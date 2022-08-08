Kenya: NCIC Appoints 15-Member Panel to Champion Peace, Dialogue, Post-Election Issues

8 August 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — The National Commission for Integration and Cohesion (NCIC) has appointed 15 members to a panel of eminent persons who will be charged with championing dialogue peace and managing any post-election issues.

The Commission's chairperson Samuel Kobia through a press statement on Monday said that the 15 eminent persons will be tasked with facilitating dialogue and mediation between disputing parties, so as to reduce hostilities.

Those appointed into the panel include Ambassador Francis Muthaura (convenor), Archbishop Ole Sapit (faith leader) , Archbishop Philip Anyolo (faith leader), Archbishop Anthony Muheria (faith leader) , Bishop Emeritus Stephen Kewasis, Dr. Samuel Kobia (ex-official member) and Chancellor Robert Mutula.

Others are Justice (Rtd) Joyce Aluoch, LT. Gen (Rtd) Daniel Opande, LT. Gen (Rtd) Lazarus Sumbeiywo, Dr. Vimal Shah, Nerima Wako, Fatuma Abdikadir and Sheikh Hamad Kassim.

They will also be required to foster locally led solutions to political disputes, facilitating communications between disputing parties as well as managing expectations of both the winners and losers of the elections.

Other roles will include establishing the facts of the dispute, understanding the interests, positions and motives of conficliting and facilitating negotiations and mobilizing the political class, their supporters, institutions and kenyans in general to respect and uphold the rule of law.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X