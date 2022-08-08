Somalia: President Heading Uganda for Two-Day Visit

MOGADISHU - Somalia's Hassan Sheikh Mohamud will be in Uganda today for a two-day State visit, in a trip seen to drum up regional support and bolster business ties as he enters the third month of his presidency.

The Somalia leader will hold bilateral talks with his host, President Yoweri Museveni, on security, investment, trade, and regional cooperation.

Uganda is crucial to Mogadishu's internal security, as it is one of five troop-contributing countries to the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (Atmis), which is currently building the country's security capacity.

President Mohamud's predecessor Abdullahi Mohamed Farmaajo made a state visit to Uganda in 2018, and also attended Mr Museveni's inauguration for a sixth term in May last year.

Presidents Museveni and Mohamud are expected to preside at a joint Uganda-Somalia investment and business summit in Kampala on August 9 and 10. About 300 delegates are expected to attend.