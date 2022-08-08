Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Commissions North East RCC Administration Block

The President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last Saturday commissioned the newly constructed administration block of the North East Regional Co-ordinating Council in Nalerigu,

The North East Regional Co-ordinating Council building is amongst six new administrative buildings constructed for the six newly created Regions and the second to be commissioned after the administration block of the Western North Regional Coordinating Council.

Speaking at the ceremony, President Akufo-Addo said the newly created regions would "bring government closer to the people and also accelerate the process of social and economic progress in the various regions."

He noted, however, that "we can't build the regions without creating the institutions that will make regional development a success and that is what we have begun to do with this building."

Touching on other key projects in the North East region since its creation, he noted that "11 road projects have been completed in the North East region in my time, and 61 are ongoing. Reference has already been made to the work that has been done on the town roads in Nalerigu and Gambaga and in Walewale, bridges that are being built in the area and the developments in the various important road connections, that there are in this region."

He said, "in all of these, there is one also an important source of joy, and that is the elevation we have made for one of the daughters of the Nayiri; Member of Parliament for Walewa Lariba Zuwera Abudu, who has now become the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection. She is a hardworking woman and I do not doubt that she's going to justify the confidence that I've got in her."

President Akufo-Addo also commissioned the new Regional office of the Youth Employment Agency in the North East Region, adding up to others already completed in the Oti, Western North and Ahafo Regions.