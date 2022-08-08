Eritrea: Conference of National Council of Eritrean-Americans

Asmara, 05 August 2022- The National Council of Eritrean-Americans (NCEA) held its fourth conference from 1 to 3 August in Dallas under the theme "Building a Strong Nation Rooted in Grassroots Participation".

The opening ceremony was highlighted by minutes of silence to commemorate Eritrean Martyrs, raising flags of Eritrea and the US, as well as a discussion focusing on the diplomatic activities of the council.

Commenting on the activities the National Council of Eritrean-Americans has been conducting, Mr. Berhane Gebrehiwet, Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy, called for strengthening organizational capacity for a better outcome.

Mr. Yosuf Saiq, Chairman of PFDJ in the Central region also conducted a seminar focusing on the objective situation in the homeland as well as regional developments.

Mr. Saleh Ahmedin, chairman of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students also congratulated the 4th annual conference via virtual zoom from Eritrea.

On the occasion, Mr. Alazar Abraham, Mr. Abdlurahman Mohammed Nur, Dr. Mihreteab Gebrehiwet, and Ms. Tsige Nemariam gave briefings on the Decades of Grassroots Movements.

According to the report, the conference was attended by over 500 nationals from various areas in the United States.