South Africa: Employment and Labour On Arresting of Employer Over Attempt to Bribe Inspector

press release

Employer arrested over attempt to bribe an Employment and Labour Inspector

An employer was nabbed for attempting to bribe a Department of Employment and Labour inspector in Reitz, Free State. The inspector had been conducting a workplace inspection when the accused offered a bribe of R300.

The arrest comes as the Department 's Inspection and Enforcement Services (IES) Branch embarked on blitz workplace inspections throughout the province.

The inspection conducted at the accused's business premises revealed that the store owner failed to comply with the Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCEA), The National Minimum Wage Act (NMWA), and Sectorial Determination 8 (SD8).

The inspection also revealed that the employer had underpaid workers' salaries to the tune of R66 418,70 and failed to pay overtime amounting to R32 891,04. The inspector therefore made the store owner aware of these findings and ordered for the remedial actions to be effected. Following this instruction, the store owner asked the inspector to withdraw the Compliance Order in exchange for "Cool Drink".

In an effort to expose the unethical behavior of the store owner, the inspector engaged the SAPS Office in Reitz, Free State regarding the bribery efforts by the store owner. Surveillance was then effected by SAPS, where the store owner was immediately arrested after handing over an amount of R300 to the inspector.

A case of bribery has since been opened against the store owner.

The Department continues to embark on aggressive campaigns to root out non-compliance with labour laws. The inspectorate, despite persistent challenges across all sectors, is determined to enforce compliance with South African Labour Laws.