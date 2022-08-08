South Africa: Special Investigating Unit On Authorisation to Investigate Allegations of Corruption and Maladministration At University of Fort Hare and Department of Public Works and Infrastructure

press release

Special Investigating Unit (SIU) authorised to investigate four contracts and degrees at the University of Fort Hare and five Public Works and Infrustructure tenders, including Parliament properties

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed two new proclamations authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration in the affairs of the University of Fort Hare and the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, and to recover any financial losses suffered by the State through corruption and negligence.

University of Fort Hare

The SIU has been authorised to launch an investigation into four contracts and the awarding of Honours degrees at the University of Fort Hare under Proclamation R.84 of 2022.

The SIU will investigate allegations of maladministration in the awarding of Honours degrees, mismanagement of funds and sourcing of public servants for study into various Faculty programmes by an individual for personal gain.

Furthermore, the SIU will launch a probe into four tenders at the University. These include contacts for cleaning and gardening services, the leasing of student accommodation tender, the appointment of service provider for the maintenance and repair of air conditioning systems, and collusion between officials of the University and service providers, in which such officials held direct or indirect interests.

Any unlawful or improper conduct by the officials, employees, service providers, suppliers to the university or any entity will be investigated by the SIU.

The proclamation covers allegations of unlawful and improper conduct that took place between 1 November 2012 and 5 August 2022, the date of the publication of the Proclamation or before 1 November 2012 and after the date of this Proclamation that are relevant to, connected with, incidental to the matters or involve the same persons, entities or contracts investigated.

Department of Public Works

The SIU is authorised to launch an investigation into the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure under Proclamation R.83.

The investigation will probe five contracts for unauthorised, irregular or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the Department. These projects include, a probe into a contract of an Official Accommodation, Residential accommodation, Residences of Sessional Official refurbishment, Marks Building External renovations and total refurbishment of the 6th floor of Parliament, noted as 90 Plein Street.

The SIU will also conduct investigations relating to any non-performances, poor performances, defective performances by contractors, suppliers or service providers of goods, works and services delivered, which have resulted in the Department or State suffering any losses or damages.

The proclamation covers allegations of unlawful and improper conduct which took place between 22 May 2009 and the date of publication of this Proclamation. It also covers any allegations of unlawful and improper conduct which took place prior to 22 May 2009 or after the date of publication of this Proclamation that are relevant to, connected with, incidental to the matters or involve the same persons, entities or contracts investigated under the authority of Proclamation R.83 of 2022.

In both cases, the SIU is empowered to institute civil action in the High Court or a Special Tribunal in its name, to correct any wrongdoing uncovered during both investigations caused by acts of corruption, fraud or maladministration. In line with the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996, the SIU will refer any criminal conduct it uncovers to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for further action.

Fraud and corruption allegations may be reported via the following platforms: siu@hotline.co.za / Hotline: 0800 037 774.