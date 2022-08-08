South Africa: Premier Bushy Maape Commitments to Prioritizing Youth Developmental Programmes During the Youth Summit

press release

Creating socio-economic opportunities for the youth to top the agenda of the North West Provincial Government

North West Premier, Kaobitsa Bushy Maape has made a commitment to prioritize youth developmental programmes during the province's two day Youth Summit which was held at Rustenburg in Bojanala District. The objective of the Provincial Youth Summit was to align all youth development initiatives into a provincial plan in line with the Integrated Youth Development Strategy.

The strategy also encapsulates the Youth Advocacy Programme which will be centred on coordinating, monitoring and conducting oversight of all youth interventions and programmes in the province.

In his address Premier Maape appealed to the youth to develop a new consciousness that will enable them to circumvent challenges of socio-economic concern afflicting young people.

Premier Maape maintains it was unfathomable that after twenty years the province and country at large was still experiencing a high rate of unemployment amongst the youth. He insists unemployment has spill over effects on a number of social ills confronting the youth.

"There is a need for a new dream for the youth, a dream that will see young people thrive and participate in the economy. Young people must have a vision for their lives. Creating socio-economic opportunities for the youth remains high on the agenda of government" remarked Premier Maape.

Premier Maape further said government was committed to the development of young people by providing resources and funds that will help them realise their dreams.

"We call on you young people to develop plans and initiatives that will bring change in the province and eradicate poverty and all other social ills that are as a result of unemployment, young people have the power to turn things around just like the youth of the past" said Premier Maape.

He also urged municipalities, state-owned entities and the private sector to work with the provincial government in ensuring that young people are afforded all opportunities.