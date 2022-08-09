Nigeria: Buhari Celebrates Team Nigeria As Dare Assures of Presidential Reception

9 August 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi And Esosa Osa

President Muhammadu Buhari has celebrated the athletes that represented Nigeria gloriously as the curtain draws on the 22nd Commonwealth Games, Birmingham 2022.

The president, according to a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, joined millions of other sports loving Nigerians to watch some of the colourful and spectacular moments in the 11-day competition.

President Buhari, while saluting the memorable display of Team Nigeria athletes, lauded the 94 worthy ambassadors that proudly flew the Nigerian flag in nine sporting events, and for those exciting moments when the medalists brought smiles to our faces by breaking world, national and games records, as well as achieving personal bests in their career.

"We are proud of these achievements and the memories will linger with the nation forever and for me this is a special moment and a fitting parting gift, being my last Commonwealth Games as Head of State," the president said.

President Buhari also commended the coaching crew and team officials for their passion towards the development of sports in the country.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has assured Team Nigeria of a presidential reception after their record breaking performance at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games.

"Mr President is also very proud of you and has approved that a presidential reception be held to honour you for the historic feat at Birmingham 2022," he said.

