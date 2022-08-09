Kenya: Kibicho Urges Kenyans Not to Crowd At Polling Stations After Voting

Kirinyaga — Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has asked Kenyans not to crowd around polling stations after casting their votes, but instead proceed home and wait for the results.

Kibicho who voted at Kathaka primary school in Ndia constituency in Kirinyaga county said that so far the exercise is seamless, exuding confidence that the poll will be credible.

Kibicho noted that all party agents have been represented and that they should be left to do their work.

"All the party agents will oversee the tallying later on are here and since we trust them the rest of us should go home and follow the proceedings from there," stated Kibicho.

Kibicho said that the will of the people should be respected, adding that they will work with whoever is chosen.

He also called for peace even when the exercise ends and tallying commences.

"Let's respect the will of the people and we will work with who Kenyans choose, let's remain peaceful and let's not fight each other because of elections," he said.

Voting in Kenya started at 6 am and already several leaders have cast their vote including UDA presidential candidate William Ruto who was among first Kenyans who voted as soon as polls opened.

Azimio La Umoja - One Kenya running mate Martha Karua also cast her vote at the Mugumo Primary School in Kirinyaga.