Kenya: Make Your Vote Count, Karua Tells Kenyans After Voting

Kirinyaga — Azimio La Umoja - One Kenya running mate Martha Karua has urged Kenyans to make their vote count even as she cast her vote at the Mugumo Primary School in Kirinyaga.

Karua arrived at the station moments after the polls opened at 6am.

"I have voted. You can see the ink. Kindly get out and vote. It is our day today to determine the direction our country takes. Make your voice heard," she stated, "In terms of voting it is not different but in terms of possibility, it is very different. There is real possibility."

Many Kenyans were woken up by clarion calls from vuvuzelas and whistles as early as 2am for them to go vote in the hotly contested elections.

The process that kicked off at 6am will go on up to 5pm in 46,229 polling stations.

Deputy President William Ruto, who is among the front runners in the presidential race was among first Kenyans who voted as soon as polls opened at 6am.

His main rival Raila Odinga was set to vote at the Old Kibra Primary School in Nairobi at 10am.

The electorate will also cast votes for governors, Members of Parliament and other Members of County Assembly positions.

"I arrived here at 1.00am. I could not sleep as I have to vote for Raila Amollo Odinga to ensure he gets into State House. We expect a lot of things from him," one voter said in Gichugu where Karua voted.

Ruto is vying for the presidency under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), a party he formed after falling out with his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta who is supporting long-time Opposition leader Raila Odinga, a former Prime Minister, to succeed him.