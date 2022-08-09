Kenya: President Kenyatta Exudes Confidence That Election Will Be Free and Fair

Gatundu — President Uhuru Kenyatta has exuded confidence that Tuesday's General Election will be free and fair.

Speaking shortly after he cast his vote at the Mutomo Primary School in Gatundu South, the Head of State urged Kenyans to turn out in large numbers and vote peacefully.

"My call to them is that they should come out to vote and do so peacefully. Peace is what we all hope for," President Kenyatta said.

The outgoing President further praised the process of voting which he said was smooth.

"It is a very short and smooth process. As you can see, I did not take so long inside there," said Kenyatta.

This election is significant for President Kenyatta as he joined other Kenyans in voting for his successor unlike the last two general election in 2013 and 2017 where he was a candidate.

Gatundu South is one of the 12 constituencies which make up Kiambu County.

The Constituency has 79,000 registered voters.

Kiambu County is the second highest in number of voters at 1.2 million voters after the Nairobi County which has over 2.5 million voters.